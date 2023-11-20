Ebe Dancel shares struggle with anxiety, depression

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Ebe Dancel turned to social media on Monday to share his struggle with anxiety and depression.

Posting a photo of his hand holding a cross, Dancel opened up about the recent episode that happened to him on his way to a show.

"Some of you probably know that I suffer from chronic anxiety and depression. It is very difficult to open up about it, but I want to share my struggles from last night. On the way to a show, without any trigger whatsoever, it became a struggle to breathe. I passed out in the parking lot. A medic came and checked my heart rate. At my calmest, I'm 100bpm but it spiked to 134bpm, then eventually to 154bpm," Dancel said.

He said he is sharing his experience as a way of expressing his gratitude to all those who took care of him.

"I am sharing this story because I am grateful. Management stayed with me the entire time. My bandmates were ever supportive and I spent some time hugging and thanking them all. The crowd cheered and chanted my name when my hands started shaking, urging me on. My girlfriend spent most of the evening messaging me Ii couldn't take calls because it was hard to breathe and talk at the same time). She waited patiently until I got home," he said.

"And that is why life is beautiful. Love comes in different forms, and I experienced it all last night. I am home safely and medicated. Huge thank you to Alta Vista, I will make it up to you next year. I held on to this cross the entire time as I said 'Lead the way, my Lord. I will follow.' Please hug your friends today. Please keep on keeping on," Dancel concluded.

This isn't the first time Dancel opened up about his mental health. In 2021, Dancel shared how his anxiety disorder helped him to compose the praise song "Manatili," which he composed during an early morning anxiety attack.

"Manatili” also reminds fans of the genius of Dancel who also composed and sang “Huwag Ka Nang Umiyak,” “Hanggang Wala Nang Bukas," “Bawat Daan,” “Dapit Hapon” and many other original songs he performed with his former band Sugarfree and as a solo artist.

Related video: