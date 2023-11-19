MANILA -- Fans of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano have spoken as their idols won the Metro Fan Favorites on the white carpet of the Star Magical Christmas event on Sunday.

The Kapamilya stars won the Fan Favorite Male and Fan Favorite Female at the star-filled event held at Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Ang hinihintay ng lahat...



Stars of the hit teleserye 'Can't Buy Me Love' Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano sweet as ever here at the #StarMagicalChristmas2023.



Watch the magical night here: https://t.co/mCMaYYq5OX pic.twitter.com/x6NDgxi691 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the Metro Most Creative award was given to all-girl P-pop group BINI, while the Metro Showstopper award was given to Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno.

Celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio were also named as Bingo Plus Best in Christmas Costume -- Male and Female, while the Best Costume - Group prize was given to Pinoy pop group BGYO.

The Conzace Face of the Night -- Male and Female awards were given to Jeremiah Lisbo and Barbie Imperial, while love team partners Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya were named the Cutest REBIScouple of the Night.

Founded in 1992, Star Magic is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, with year-long activities including local and overseas concerts, and most recently, the “Magical” Christmas gathering.

Finally, the winners of the Bingo Plus Exceptional Magic Sharing were: third place -- Alexa Ilacad, Nonong Balinan and Eric Nicolas; second place -- Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, Nikki Valdez, Alexa Ilacad, Charlie Dizon and Elisse Joson; and first place -- Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, Raven Rigor and Sean Tristan.