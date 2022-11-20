Sharon reunites with husband Kiko 'after 6 month-long LQ'

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta has revealed that she recently “reunited” with her husband, former Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, after six months of not being on good terms.

On Instagram, the screen veteran shared a series of their sweet photos together, as Pangilinan was seemingly trying to charm his wife.

The pictures were taken during the 18th birthday celebration of Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo’s daughter Yohan.

“Reunited after a 6-month long L.Q. which we thought would lead to a separation,” Cuneta captioned one of her posts.

“Kala ko single na ako uli next year. Ayan buti bati na,” she said in another post.

Cuneta even teased Pangilinan to exert more effort in wooing her so he would be her “sutart” (sweetheart) again after six months.

The actress explained their misunderstanding was the reason why they weren’t always together during recent their trip to South Korea, as seen in her vlog.

Cuneta and Pangilinan have been married for 24 years. She actively joined Pangilinan during the campaign season leading up to the May 2022 elections.

As a couple, Cuneta and Pangilinan have three children together, Frankie, Miel and Miguel. Cuneta is also the mom of actress KC Concepcion.