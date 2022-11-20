MANILA – Less than a month since getting engaged, Kapamilya host Robi Domingo announced Sunday that he and Maiqui Pineda are already planning their wedding.

“Yes, we are," he said when asked in between "ASAP" segments via Kapamilya Online Live if he and Pineda are already preparing for their wedding.

"It’s gonna be a short engagement,” he added.

Domingo said he will leave all the decisions to Pineda as he indicated he will take care of the finances.

“But of course lahat ng mga decisions, mapupunta sa kaniya. As much as I want to say it’s a joint celebration – it is actually, siyempre we are gonna be celebrating our love and marriage – pero right now, totoo pala yung sinasabi nilang 'happy wife, happy life',” he said.

Domingo shared it is serendipity that made Pineda his perfect match.

Screenshot from Instagram account of Maiqui Pineda

“You have to be ready for the moment and the moment has to present itself. Kailangan maging handa ka rin sa sarili mo. Lagi nating sinasabi na kapag nakita mo yung mahal mo, siya na yung ‘the one.’ Every relationship, dapat siya na yung ‘the one.’ Pero magiging ‘the one’ lang siya kapag you are one with yourself already,” he said in response to questions from Darren Espanto, Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber.

"Kasi kapag hindi ka pa kumpleto, hindi ka pa masaya, tapos lahat ng happiness mo at problema mo, ishe-share mo sa kanya, workable siya pero hindi ka pa fulfilled. I guess meeting Maiqui, it’s His way of saying this is the moment, this is the time already. You’re ready. She’s ready. You’re both ready. Let’s make this happen.”

Domingo gave credit to Pineda for being able to put up with him.

“Ang hirap ko kaya. And the world na ginagalawan natin, it’s hard lalo na if you’re not used to it. So kinaya niya, kaya naman ang isang promise ko is kahit anong mangyari, kakayanin ko rin.”

"The best thing about Maiqui is she gives me purpose. And I found that purpose most especially during the pandemic... Ako, yes I want to see her, but I felt her more nung hindi kami nagkita. Kasi alam kong gina-guide niya ako palagi, she made me more mature regarding my decisions," Domingo shared.

"To be frank, the events leading up to the elections, yun talaga yung parang, 'Okay, we got the same goal, shared purpose with life, in life. So I think eto na yun, eto na yun'," he added.

Domingo has yet to announce when they are finally exchanging vows.

