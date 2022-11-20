MANILA – Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo threw a grand debut party for their daughter Yohan.

Held at an events place in Makati on Saturday, the event saw the gathering of the celebrity couple’s family and close friends from showbiz, as well as Yohan’s.

Among those who were spotted gracing the party were Sharon Cuneta, former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and their three kids Frankie, Miel and Miguel, talent manager Noel Ferrer, and actor Dominic Roque.

“Thank you all for making time. I know medyo short notice but all of you are part of Yohan’s growing up mula nung pagkabata niya. And it really means so much to us na nandito kayo,” said Santos at the beginning of the party.

At one point during the celebration, Agoncillo took the stage and fondly spoke about how his daughter turned out to be a fine young woman.

“You look beautiful baby. For a man who talks for a living, I am terrible at this,” he said as his voice began to crack. “You know, I’ve been going around the whole place telling everyone how wonderful you’ve grown up.”

“If there’s anything I want you to remember from this night – I know you trust daddy. I know that deep in my heart. But I want you to remember that I trust you,” he said.

Agoncillo and Yohan then did a duet of “True Colors” and “Time After Time.” They also danced to BTS’ “Dynamite” for the father-daughter dance.

Yohan turned 18 last Nov. 7.

Aside from Yohan, Santos and Agoncillo have two other children: Lucho and Luna.

