Jim Brickman's music celebrated on 'ASAP' stage

MANILA - “ASAP Natin To” paid tribute to American songwriter Jim Brickman during its Las Vegas show at the Orleans Arena earlier this month.

As shown in the episode that aired on Sunday, the program’s mainstays sang some of Brickman’s most famous hits including “Your Love (The Greatest Gift of All),” “Love of My Life,”

“By Heart,” and “Destiny.”

It was concluded by a heartfelt duet of “My Valentine” featuring Regine Velasquez and Brickman himself.

After the segment, Brickman explained why he loves collaborating with Filipino artists.

“Honestly, every time I’ve been to Manila, every time that I go to visit, wherever I’m playing – in Davao, in Cebu or in Palawan – everybody sings. I walk up to the front desk of the hotell and they sound like they should be on the stage. It’s amazing how [you have so many] beautiful singers,” he said.

Saying music is indeed the the universal language, Brickman said he is just grateful to have so many friends around the world that keeps his music alive.

“It’s really the way we communicate with each other. It’s the language that brings peace. It’s one thing that you can’t manufacture. It’s honest and true and heartfelt.”