MANILA – Inigo Pascual took the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas to sing two of his greatest hits.

The singer and actor first sang “Danger,” which is his collaboration with Fil-Am Grammy-nominated producer DJ Flict and island reggae legends Common Kings and released under Tarsier Records in 2021.

The song was part of Pascual’s first international album “Options” that dropped in June last year.

After performing “Danger,” Kyle Echarri and rapper Ez Mil joined him on stage to sing his celebrated hit “Dahil Sa’yo.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

More known as the son of Piolo Pascual, Pascual is currently appearing in the US television series "Monarch.”

In a previous interview, he mentioned his plans to pursue more international projects.

"I feel like the opportunities in America or in any other country, I would love to pursue it. But I would still like to call the Philippines my home base no matter what.”