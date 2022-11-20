Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano share sweet duet in Las Vegas

MANILA – Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano spread some love in Las Vegas when they took the stage of the Orleans Arena for “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The two went on stage together to perform a sweet duet, while also promoting their upcoming movie “An Inconvenient Love.”

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Last month, the on-screen tandem, aptly called DonBelle, assured fans that their upcoming film is totally different from their characters in “He’s Into Her” and “Love Is Color Blind.”

Mariano said their characters in the newest film of Star Cinema are already grown-ups -- compared to their past projects where they were seen navigating the road to adulting.

“Dito, grown-up na kami. Na-experience na namin 'yung struggles in life and inconveniences in life. So, it’s really far from previous projects we’ve done,” Mariano shared.

For Pangilinan, their maturity in the film was shown through how they attack every scene.

“I think, maturity-wise, even the way kung paano namin inaatake 'yung mga scenes is just different now 'coz we know paano mag-work 'yung isa’t isa,” the actor added.

“An Inconvenient Love” is set to be released in cinemas on Nov. 23.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film sees Mariano as Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore; and Pangilinan as Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for distractions, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.