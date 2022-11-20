Chito, Neri open up about adopted daughter Pia

MANILA – In a rare opportunity, celebrity couple Chito Miranda and Neri Naig opened up about their adopted daughter Pia.

Speaking with Karen Davila for the broadcaster’s latest vlog, Miranda said he and Naig consider Pia “a gift from God.”

“Parati naming sinasabi na some children are born of you and sometimes God chooses the parents for them. I think that’s the role that we’re playing. We just consider her as a gift talaga. She will be legally ours soon,” he said.

When asked if it’s important for them for Pia to carry the Miranda surname, the Parokya ni Edgar vocalist answered in the affirmative, explaining it would avoid confusion.

“When I told her na, ‘We want you to be legally ours,’ parang siya, ‘Finally I can call you daddy.’ Yun ang importante sa akin. Everything else is just formality pero yun talaga yung goal ko. I just want her to be ours,” he said.

“She’s such a good ate kay Miggy talaga and kay Cash. She’s such a blessing talaga kasi makikita mo na alagang alaga niya si Miggy. Si Miggy also mahal na mahal siya,” Miranda added, pertaining to their two other children.

Naig emphasized that while they haven’t legally adopted Pia just yet, they consider her as their own since day one.

It was in December 2021 when Naig first introduced Pia on social media.

Miranda and Naig were married in December 2014.

