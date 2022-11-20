ABS-CBN's Christmas station ID tops 1 million combined YouTube, Facebook views

ABS-CBN's 2022 Christmas ID has reached more than 1 million combined views on YouTube and Facebook as of Sunday, just two days since it was launched Friday night.

While the lyric video, which premiered a week earlier, has already earned more than 7 million views on Facebook and Youtube and almost 400,000 on Twitter.

The newest Christmas ID is performed by the Kapamilya network's phenomenal love teams including Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, and Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Kapamilya superstars Regine Velasquez and husband Ogie Alcasid, Sarah Geronimo, Jed Madela, Erik Santos, Morissette, Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ogie Alcasid, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, Angeline Quinto, Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros, Moira dela Torre, Chito Miranda, and Megastar Sharon Cuneta were also part of the Kapamilya Christmas anthem.

Darna lead stars Jane de Leon, Janella Salvador, and Joshua Garcia were also part of of the much-awaited Christmas ID.

The Christmas ID was made even brighter by stories of everyday heroes and sources of inspiration including the Bulacan Rescue Team, Overseas Filipino Workers, and charitable institutions. The Kapamilya network also praised garbage collectors and street sweepers.

The 16-minute 25-second Christmas ID made some viewers emotional.

"Guys, I'm emotional talaga, super duper emotional, napakaganda po talaga ng, my God, ABS-CBN," according to Marlon Labitag.

"Overall, oh my God. Siyempre hindi nawawala sa ABS-CBN yung paghahatid ng istorya ng mga Pilipino tuwing kapaskuhan," says John Patrick Valencia.

While some shared their favorite parts of the Christmas ID.

"Ako po si Ms.Sarah G, kasi since bata ako very amazed ako kay Ms.Sarah G," says Charlyn Doringo.

For Nelissa Espera, it's the tribute for the Bulacan rescue team, "Na touch lang po ako dun sa rescuer ng bulacan dahil sa kanilang kabayanihan."

Sierbeth Omadto, meanwhile, was inspired bybthe stories of the featured OFWs, "Yung OFW, mga nangingibang bansa. Para lang magtagumpay sila sa pangarap ng pamilya, titiisin nila."

"Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa't Isa" was written by ABS-CBN Creative Communication Management Head Robert Labayen. ABS-CBN Music's Creative Director Jonathan Manalo composed the music, musical arrangement was done by Tommy Katigbak, while Tim Recla rendered the final mixed and mastered song.

