Trending love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano surprised their fans on Saturday with a glimpse of their acting for the much-awaited film “Love Is Color Blind.”

On Facebook, Star Cinema gave life to the now-viral audio teaser two weeks ago, releasing the look test video of DonBelle’s characters Cara and Ino.

In the short clip, Mariano showed the clingy side of Cara seeking attention from an evasive Ino (Pangilinan).

“Panagutan mo ang hindi pagpaparamdam sa akin... Sasama ako kung san ka pupunta,” Cara told Ino.

The release of the 45-second clip titled #CaraInoWeSeeYou immediately trended on Twitter alongside #LoveIsColorBlind. The video has also reached more than 75,000 Facebook views three hours since it was uploaded.

A sneak peek of the same part of the script was released early this month by John Leo Garcia, who is directing the movie.

The screenplay was written by Kristine Gabriel and Simon Lloyd Arciaga.

“Love Is Color Blind,” which will be released on Dec. 10, follows the massive success of Pangilinan and Mariano’s launching series “He’s Into Her.”

Meanwhile, as they marked their second anniversary as on-screen partners, Pangilinan and Mariano got featured in electronic billboards across the globe, highlighting their upcoming movie “Love is Color Blind.”

According to a report by Push, fans surprised the trending love team known as DonBelle on their anniversary with several billboards in New York, South Korea, Dubai, and Switzerland.

In an Instagram post of Star Cinema, an electronic advertisement of the much-anticipated love team was shown in Thomson Reuters in New York City.

The same post was released by the Titas of DonBelle fan page, which also uploaded some snaps of the on-screen partners in major cities in the world.

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame in the past year through the ABS-CBN series. Separately, they’ve also achieved milestones, with Mariano set to release her debut album, and Pangilinan becoming an in-demand endorser, among others.

