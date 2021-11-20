Julianne Torres wins "Reina ng Tahanan". ABS-CBN

Julianne Torres of Muntinlupa City on Saturday was crowned grand winner of the “Reina ng Tahanan” segment on noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

Torres, 32, bested 7 other contestants in the “Reina ng Tahanan: Ang Pinakanatatanging Ina” to take home the grand title and a long list of prizes at stake in the pageant dedicated to mothers.

She tallied an average score of 96.8% to beat runners-up Leona Andersen (95.6%) and Lilia Aban (93%).

She took home a crown made by renowned jeweler Manny Halasan, P300,000 cash, a milk tea business worth P248,000, a jewelry set worth P112,000, and a house and lot. She also won the GOWNdang Nanay award.

Torres first showcased her talent in hip-hop dancing before acing the first question and answer portion, where she was asked about the decision she made as a mother.

“Ang isang desisyon na pareha namin ng asawa ko na ginawa nu’ng nagkaroon na kami ng anak ay pinili namin ’yung homeschooling o tradisyunal na ipinapasok mo ’yung bata sa school. Yes, may respeto tayo sa mga teacher kasi unsung heroes ’yang mga ’yan pero ’yung homeschooling kasi du’n nakikita ’yung values formation na importante po during the developmental years,” she answered.

“ ’Yung mga kabataan po kasi, importante ’yung pinaka-start nila. ’Pag ’yung pundasyon matibay, tuloy-tuloy na po ’yan pagtanda. ’Yung mundo po na sinimulan ng puno ng pagmamahal, kabutihan, wala na po silang problema,” she added.

During the Top 3 final statement round, the remaining finalists were asked about their message to a mother who feels useless.

Torres said she would share her personal experiences and remind her fellow mother that she was created in God’s own likeness.

“Yung mga karanasan ko ibabahagi ko sa kanya para mas manuot yung mensahe ko. Ang sasabihin ko sa kanya, lahat tayo ginawa sa image and likeness ni God. Perpekto tayo sa kaniya. Children of God nga kung tawagin,” Torres replied.

“God equips mothers. Sino bang may training? Nag-aral ba tayo sa school para maging isang ina? Di ba hindi? Pero pag naging nanay ka, instant nandyan na sa loob mo. Parang mag-alaga ng bata, paano mag-aruga pag may sakit katulad po nung nagka-COVID kami. Paano ako mag-aalaga e may sakit ako, mismong ina yung gagawa. Manalangin ka lang.”

“Reina ng Tahanan” was launched in May 2021 which was opened to all mothers aged 18 to 59 years old. The competition was judged by celebrity mothers such as Janice de Belen, Ruffa Gutierrez, and Amy Perez.

In the grand finals, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz and first time mom Elisse Joson joined the panel of judges.