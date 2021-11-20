Bamboo, Moira dela Torre, EZ Mil, Gigi De Lana, BINI, and BGYO of ABS-CBN promise to electrify live audience on December 3 in '1MX Dubai 2021.' Handout

Kapamilya performers and other artists promised a fiery show once they step onstage for the “1MX Dubai 2021” produced by ABS-CBN, heeding the clamor of Filipino music fans to bring live music events back.

“We want them to feel amazed because we are all Filipinos and we get to perform in Dubai which is malayo. We get to spread more of our music around the world. We want all our audience to have fun,” P-pop group BGYO said in a virtual press conference promoting the December 3 event.

Girl group BINI also promised energetic performances.

“The audience will be energized by our performances sa Dubai. Marami kaming hinahanda, marami kaming pina-practice na performances,” the group said.

Meanwhile, rapper Qritiko made the same promise.

“This time sobrang gigil tayo makapag-perform kasi sobrang tagal, sobrang daming nangyari sa mundo. Expect nila na ilalabas natin lahat ’yung kaya natin. This time, hindi lang ’yung kaya nating lahat kundi ’yung pinaka-best na. Kailangan ng bumbero kasi papaapuyin natin ang stage,” Qritiko said.

Moira dela Torre said the show would give fans a sense of normalcy amid the pandemic.

“This show is not gonna be the biggest show yet but this show is gonna be one of the most touching, if not the most touching show we gonna experience, because no one has experienced this pandemic in our generation,” Dela Torre bared.

Breakout artist EZ Mil said his fellow artists will put forth their 100 percent.

“They will be enchanted because of the fact that everyone that would show up on stage will give it their all, put up a show. Everyone would be happy. It'll just be magic,” the rapper said.

The live event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In collaboration with TFC, DJMC Events, One Music PH and MYX and presented by Camella Homes, ABS-CBN Music is flying artists, such as Bamboo, Dela Torre, EZ Mil, Gigi De Lana, BINI, BGYO, Qritiko, and Angela Ken to the Middle East for the show.

Bamboo will be rocking the “1MX” stage for the first time while Dela Torre will be having her comeback at the event after being dubbed as the most-streamed Filipino singer.

“The whole music industry realized that nothing could replace the vibe of connecting directly with fans from a live stage. That’s exactly what 1MX in Dubai will offer,” said Joseph Arnie Garcia, ABS-CBN Global managing director for Europe, Middle East, and Africa and head of ABS-CBN Global events and experience.

"It’s like a volcano ready to erupt with a megaton of artistic creativity, energy and interactive excitement with the fans. It’s a guaranteed must-see event."

Fans can purchase tickets on Virgin Megastore and 800Tickets.