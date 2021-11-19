LOOK: Liza Soberano lives her 'blonde girl dreams'

MANILA — Screen superstar Liza Soberano looks like a bombshell as a blonde in her latest fashion magazine cover.

Soberano appears as the cover girl of Nylon Manila, as seen in the magazine’s release on Friday.

“Living my blonde girl dreams for a minute!” Soberano wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her with the blonde wig with matching yellow dress and coat.

For the pictorial, Soberano was photographed by BJ Pascual with creative direction by Angelo Ramirez de Cartagena, and hair and makeup by Renz Pangilinan and Mickey See, respectively.

The issue delves into Soberano using her platform to highlight her advocacies.

“Realizing her privilege, one that is accorded by her public persona, #LizaSoberano is breaking out of the pretty mold. This time, she is taking back her power,” she said.

Soberano, 23, has become increasingly vocal on national and political issues in the past year, using her widely followed social media pages to highlight her advocacies and speak up on certain topics.

Notably, she has worked with women’s rights group Gabriela, as well as the non-profit organization Save The Children, of which she is an ambassador. In connection with the latter, she urged the Senate in September to pass the “End Child Rape” bill.

In October, Soberano also had to issue a statement against a fabricated posters where she is made to appear as an endorser of a presidential aspirant, calling it “false information.”