Photos from Jake Ejercito's Instagram stories



“Marry Me, Marry You” star Jake Ejercito flew recently to Siargao island to celebrate his daughter Ellie’s 10th birthday.

Ejercito took to Instagram to share his heartwarming meeting with Ellie, who gave him a hug upon seeing him.

Joining Ellie in her birthday celebration was his father’s siblings, Jacob and Jerika, who were also vacationing in Siargao. Also seen present in the party was Ellie’s younger sister, Lilo.

Last September, Ejercito’s daughter returned to Siargao anew to spend time with mother Andi Eigenmann.

On Instagram, Ejercito accompanied Ellie to the airport where he gave her a tight hug, adding a caption: “Never not tough.”

Ellie, 10, arrived in Siargao as Eigenmann uploaded a story of her 3 kids being reunited again.

The “Marry Me, Marry You” actor is co-parenting with Eigenmann.

Meanwhile, Ejercito did not let one negative comment pass as he defended their current setup for Ellie.

One netizen said parents should consider their child first before separating: “This is the big lesson of both parents before separating their lives, we must consider our children first. Kaya ayaw ko mag-asawa eh.”

The actor answered, explaining that forcing themselves together will be more traumatizing for their kid.

“Lesson here is not to overgeneralize. Not everyone has it easy and forcing something that will never be will just be worse and even more traumatic for children. These are the cards we were dealt and we try our best to make it work with Ellie’s well-being as top priority,” Ejercito said.

Besides Ellie, Eigenmann has 2 other kids with her fiancé Philmar Alipayo -- Lilo and Koa.