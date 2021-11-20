Photo from Lyca Gairanod's vlog



Several months after Karen Davila’s reaction to Lyca Gairanod’s birthday took social media by storm, the veteran broadcast journalist and “The Voice Kids” inaugural winner celebrated their much-anticipated common birthday in style.

As shown in videos posted on their respective vlogs on Saturday, Davila and Gairanod crossed paths again, this time to mark the special occasion by giving away bicycles, phones, and food to some of Gairanod’s neighbors in Tanza town, Cavite.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa inyong lahat for welcoming our birthday the way you have. Medyo nakaka-pressure kasi hindi naman namin inisip na magiging viral ang ‘Oh, my God.’ I usually celebrate my birthday quietly. Pero it’s special kasi may ka-birthday ako,” Davila said in her vlog.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“We wanted it to be about other people. May pandemya po tayo ngayon. What we wanted to do was help people and give them gifts.”

With the help of benefactors, some 45 bicycles, 14 smartphones with loading kits, 10 pocket Wi-fis, food packs, and bike safety gears were distributed in Tanza.

The special occasion received a warm welcome from chosen recipients, who said the bicycles would cut their commuting expenses.

“Hindi lang po para sa amin itong special day natin. Para rin to sa mga taong kailangan nating bigyan,” said Gairanod, who will turn 17.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Nagulat din ako kasi yung pahanda ni Ms. Karen for me is special at hindi lang para sa akin kundi para sa ibang tao. Ayaw kasi namin mag-birthday na kami lang masaya. Gusto namin may mapapasaya kami.”

As expected, Gairanod performed some of her hit songs and covers, such as “Kabilang Buhay” to entertain the guests and her neighbors.

Catered food featured lechon, initially promised when their first vlog went viral.

Meanwhile, Gairanod also received a luxury gift from socialite Small Laude’s daughter, a Gucci belt bag.

Laude also assured Gairanod to fix her house as requested by his entrepreneur husband, Philip, which excited the “Voice Kids” alumna.

In September, Gairanod landed on Twitter Philippines’ list of trending topics after that interview with Davila made the rounds online.

In the viral clip, Davila asked Gairanod when her birthday was. As it turned out, the young singer was born on November 21, which also happened to be Davila's birthday.

Davila was visibly shocked by the coincidence and her screaming reaction made Gairanod step back a little, looking perplexed.

“Oh my God! Birthday ko iyon! Birthday mo November 21? Hindi ko alam 'yun ah, wait hindi ko alam 'yun. Magka-birthday kami,” Davila exclaimed.

Several netizens were so amused by this interaction between Davila and Gairanod that some of them said they could not stop laughing while watching the clip.

Even Davila herself acknowledged that watching the short video also made her laugh.

Besides Gairanod making it to Twitter’s trending topics, their interaction also gave birth to a meme that’s now being used all over social media.

Towards the latter part of that video, Davila promised to throw a party on her and Gairanod’s birthday.

“We are meant to meet. How many people ang makakatsamba mo, ini-interview ka, ka-birthday mo? Dear set in stone, kapag nag-birthday tayong dalawa, ako ang magpapa-party,” she said.