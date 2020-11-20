Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: Ivana Alawi sizzles as Tanduay calendar girl

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 20 2020 09:59 PM

MANILA — Actress and social media star Ivana Alawi was unveiled Friday as the 2021 calender girl of rhum brand Tanduay.

 

Alawi is seen posing in a variety of themed sets in the announcement video released by Tanduay, which described her as “capable, confident, and trendy.”

“The modern woman, redefining the calendar girl,” the brand added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ivana Alawi (@ivanaalawi)

On Instagram, Alawi shared a snap from the calendar which sees her donning a revealing bodysuit apparently made of diamonds.

Her stint as a calendar girl is the latest “dream come true” for Alawi, who in the past year has had a meteoric rise to fame as in-demand actress and social media personality.

