WATCH: Ivana Alawi sizzles as Tanduay calendar girl

MANILA — Actress and social media star Ivana Alawi was unveiled Friday as the 2021 calender girl of rhum brand Tanduay.

Alawi is seen posing in a variety of themed sets in the announcement video released by Tanduay, which described her as “capable, confident, and trendy.”

“The modern woman, redefining the calendar girl,” the brand added.

On Instagram, Alawi shared a snap from the calendar which sees her donning a revealing bodysuit apparently made of diamonds.

Her stint as a calendar girl is the latest “dream come true” for Alawi, who in the past year has had a meteoric rise to fame as in-demand actress and social media personality.

