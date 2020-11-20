Rufa Mae Quinto gives glimpse of new home in US

MANILA -- Sexy comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her new home in the United States.

Quinto took to Instagram to share clips of her family's new space as she thanked her husband Trevor Magallanes, who is based in California, for their new property.

"Ang pagmamahal nga naman ...We are so happy to be here in the USA with you! Thanks for taking care of us! Thanks for the new house, for working hard, for providing. So much love in our hearts and joy for our wedding anniversary, your birthday and Thanksgiving gift from you to me," Quinto wrote.

"Ang sarap lang ng feeling na makakamit din ang minimithi... konting tyaga, keep the faith and work hard and sacrifice... long wait is over! Finally! Yasss! From LDR to lockdown again in the bay with Rufa Mae today and everyday! All the way!" she added.

Quinto married Magallanes in November 2016 months after they met while she was on vacation in San Francisco. They have a daughter Athena Alexandria, who is 3 years old.

In a previous interview, Quinto opened up about the challenges of having a long-distance relationship (LDR).

Early this year, Quinto and her daughter were in California with Magallanes when the shelter-in-place was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

