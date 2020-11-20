MYX to mount 20th anniversary benefit show for typhoon victims

MANILA -- MYX Philippines is gathering OPM artists for its 20th anniversary benefit show this Saturday, November 21, which aims to bring aid to those who have been affected or displaced by the typhoons that recently struck the country.

Over 20 music artists including OPM icons, beloved local bands, and rising solo acts will perform in the #MYX20 Fundraiser to raise donations for Filipinos in need in partnership with ABS-CBN Foundation Inc. (AFI).

All proceeds of the event will go to AFI’s Sagip Kapamilya program.

Starting at 7 p.m., the show will feature performances by 6cyclemind, Callalily, Gracenote, Hilera, I Belong To The Zoo, Itchyworms, Mayonnaise, Moonstar88, Paraluman, Sponge Cola, and The Juans.

Barbie Almalbis, Bea Lorenzo, Clara Benin, Darren Espanto, Inigo Pascual, Janine Teñoso, Keiko Necesario, Leanne & Naara, Syd Hartha, and Zach Tabudlo will also lend their talent for the benefit show.



The #MYX20 Fundraiser show will go live at 7 p.m. on MYX Philippines’ Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channel.

It will also air via TFC Asia Pacific (APAC) on Sunday, November 22, at 12 noon in Hong Kong and Singapore, 1 p.m. in Japan, 2 p.m. in Guam, 3 p.m. in Sydney, and 5 p.m. in New Zealand.

It will be broadcast on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. in Saudi Arabia, 11:30 p.m. in Dubai, 8:30 p.m. in Rome, and 7:30 p.m. in London, while it will air on Sunday via TFC NOLA at 1:30 p.m. PST.

The show can also be watched on Sunday through Myx TV US at 10 a.m. PST and via Myx TV EMEA 1 p.m. CET and 4 p.m. in United Arab Emirates.