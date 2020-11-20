Luis Manzano, Nikki Gil share how MYX changed their lives

MANILA -- Former VJs Luis Manzano and Nikki Gil shared how the country’s number one music channel MYX changed their lives.

The two guested in a Facebook live session of MYX Philippines on Thursday, November 19, as MYX celebrates its 20th year.

Gil acknowledged that she became known as a host because of MYX.

"Not only it did help me hone my craft as a host parang it really established me as a host whether it be on TV or corporate events, live events. Parang because of MYX, host... I actually started out as a singer but because of MYX parang people kinda forgot that that was my entry point to show business. So people see me as a host more than anything else. So that's how it was for me," Gil shared.

For his part, Manzano credited MYX for opening up all the opportunities that came to his life.

"Everything started with MYX. It was my first show, then after that came 'ASAP,' came 'SCQ.' Siguro for Nikki and I and Iya (Villania), we had different training for MYX also. When we started MYX, no prompters. We had nothing actually, it's basically just a script na bullet point. You are free to do your own thing, say wherever way you'll be more comfortable saying it. Para sa akin it was such a good training ground. That whatever I get to enjoy now I can easily credit it to me starting as a VJ for MYX," Manzano said.

Asked of the most importance lesson they've learned as MYX VJ, Gil said: "I learned so many things in terms of like work ethic, the actual act of interviewing a person, how you are supposed to carry an interview, how to listen to a guest, so that you will be an effective host. So madami."

Manzano added: "All the shows that you see, kaming mga humaharap lang sa inyo, pero sa lahat ng show ang talagang bida 'yung mga nasa likod ng camera. That's one thing that I've learned. So kahit makilala ka sa MXY, makilala ka sa 'ASAP,' 'I Can See Your Voice,' never let it get to you dahil ang totoong nagsisikap sa show na 'yon ay 'yung mga nasa likod ng camera. And that's one thing I never fail to realize and appreciate day in and day out."

Gil echoed the sentiment of Manzano that those working behind the camera complete the system.

"While we are the ones you see the most, tama nga isa itong sistema and isa itong pamilya and you have to learn to respect and love every working part of that system. And I guess what I learned most about being MYX VJ is the importance of loving your work because parang people can tell if you don't love what you are doing," Gil said.

Related video: