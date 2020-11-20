Julia Montes hopes to put up own restaurant

MANILA -- Actress Julia Montes hopes to one day open her own restaurant, which is why she decided to go back to school, having signed up for online classes.

"Who said you can't wear uniforms? Studying while having the luxury of having my fave coffee. Thank you @southville_is for helping me step by step achieving my dream on putting up my own restaurant. Looking forward every time I have classes," Montes wrote in the caption, tagging her school Southville International School and Colleges.

Montes resumes her schooling just last September.

“This is how I turn a crisis into an opportunity, doing things I've always wanted now that I have the luxury of time,” she wrote at the time.

Montes is a previous graduate of a culinary school. She finished it in 2015.

Montes was supposed to star in a new Dreamscape series, “Burado,” with Nadine Lustre but the project was cancelled due to prevailing restrictions on shooting due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Last week, Montes also joined other celebrities in asking for donations for those affected by typhoon Ulysses.



