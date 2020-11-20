Gerald Anderson joins Philippine Coast Guard relief mission in Isabela, Cagayan

MANILA — Actor Gerald Anderson, who is also an auxiliary officer of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) with the rank of lieutenant, joined the agency’s relief mission in typhoon-hit Cagayan and Isabela on Friday.

On Instagram, Anderson shared a photo of him beside a PCG helicopter, writing, “North bound.”

He then shared clips on Instagram Stories chronicling his flight to Tuguegarao, the capital city of Cagayan which had been inundated with floods brought by Typhoon Ulysses.

Circulating photos on Facebook, meanwhile, showed Anderson also made a stop in Cauayan, Isabela.









Anderson, who personally packed relief goods the night prior, is seen in the photos distributing supplies to evacuees, along with his PCG group.

Anderson, 31, joined the PCG in December 2016 as part of the agency’s K9 Special Support Squadron. His team includes his father Randy, brother Ken and sister Jeanifer.

The Kapamilya actor is the latest celebrity to take part in or lead an initiative to lend aid to displaced families after the devastation of Ulysses.

Related video: