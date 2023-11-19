Home  >  Entertainment

Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio win Best Costume at Star Magical Christmas 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 10:44 PM

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio were named as Bingo Plus Best in Christmas Costume -- Male and Female.

The two showed off their Christmas costumes on the white carpet event of the Star Magical Christmas 2023 on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the Best Costume - Group prize was given to Pinoy pop group BGYO.

The Conzace Face of the Night -- Male and Female awards were given to Jeremiah Lisbo and Barbie Imperial, while love team partners Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya were named the Cutest REBIScouple of the Night.

