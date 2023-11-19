MANILA -- Celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio were named as Bingo Plus Best in Christmas Costume -- Male and Female.
The two showed off their Christmas costumes on the white carpet event of the Star Magical Christmas 2023 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Best Costume - Group prize was given to Pinoy pop group BGYO.
The Conzace Face of the Night -- Male and Female awards were given to Jeremiah Lisbo and Barbie Imperial, while love team partners Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya were named the Cutest REBIScouple of the Night.