MANILA -- Celebrity couple Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio were named as Bingo Plus Best in Christmas Costume -- Male and Female.

The two showed off their Christmas costumes on the white carpet event of the Star Magical Christmas 2023 on Sunday.

A power couple sets the white carpet ablaze as Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte arrive in style at the #StarMagicalChristmas2023. #ShareTheMagic | via @KrishnanGaniel



Meanwhile, the Best Costume - Group prize was given to Pinoy pop group BGYO.

The Conzace Face of the Night -- Male and Female awards were given to Jeremiah Lisbo and Barbie Imperial, while love team partners Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya were named the Cutest REBIScouple of the Night.