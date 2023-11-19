Joshua Garcia shares lesson he learned from 'Unbreak My Heart'

MANILA -- Actor Joshua Garcia shared the best thing he learned from his character Renz in the series "Unbreak My Heart," which aired its final episode last Thursday.

The series, which was a collaboration of ABS-CBN and GMA 7, also starred Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, and Gabbi Garcia.



"Masaabi ko na okay lang naman ang magmahal pero huwag mong sosobrahan to the point na hindi mo na iniisip ang sarili mo," Garcia said.

Garcia was one of the brightest stars who attended this year's Star Magical Christmas event. He came at the event dressed as Willy Wonka.

Stepping into the whimsical world of Willy Wonka! 🍫✨



Joshua Garcia dons the iconic attire from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at the #StarMagicalChristmas2023. #ShareTheMagic



Watch the magical night here: https://t.co/mCMaYYqDEv pic.twitter.com/mGw7wyDKuX — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 19, 2023

Garcia is now being romantically linked with French-Filipino athlete Emilienne Vigier, whom he has been frequently seen with in recent months.