IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3)

MANILA – Kapamilya stars gathered Sunday to spread early holiday cheer at the Star Magical Christmas event, which returns for a second year.

Leading men Joshua Garcia, Jake Cuenca and Gerald Anderson joined in the fun, while former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Yamyam Gucong and Fumiya Sankai were reunited on the white carpet of the Manila Marriott Hotel.

Also in full force were the stars of "Senior High" led by Andrea Brillantes, Juan Karlos Labajo and Elijah Canlas.

Taking the white carpet together were Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio, Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz, and Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Check out their looks below: