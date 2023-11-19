Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3)

Photos by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 09:10 PM

MANILA – Kapamilya stars gathered Sunday to spread early holiday cheer at the Star Magical Christmas event, which returns for a second year. 

Leading men Joshua Garcia, Jake Cuenca and Gerald Anderson joined in the fun, while former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates Yamyam Gucong and Fumiya Sankai were reunited on the white carpet of the Manila Marriott Hotel.

Also in full force were the stars of "Senior High" led by Andrea Brillantes, Juan Karlos Labajo and Elijah Canlas.

Taking the white carpet together were Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio, Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz, and Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Check out their looks below:

IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 1
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 2
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 3
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 4
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 5
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 6
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 7
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 8
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 9
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 10
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 11
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 12
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 13
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 14
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 15
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 16
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 17
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 18
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 19
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 20
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 21
IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 3) 22

Yamyam Gucong and Fumiya Sankai

Jake Cuenca

Vivoree

Sharlene San Pedro

Gerald Anderson

Chie Filomeno

Daniela Stanner, Xyriel Manabat and Gela Atayde

Elijah Canlas and Tommy Alejandrino

Juan Karlos Labajo and Kyle Echarri

Andrea Brillantes

Robi Domingo

Joshua Garcia

Raven Rigor

Trina Legaspi and family

Boom Labrusca and Desiree del Valle with son

Ronnie Alonte and Loisa Andalio

Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz

Darren Espanto

Karina Bautista and Kaori Oinuma

Klarisse de Guzman

John Arcilla

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano

Read More:  Star Magical Christmas   Star Magic   Christmas  