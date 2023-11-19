Home  >  Entertainment

IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 2)

Photos by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2023 08:31 PM | Updated as of Nov 19 2023 09:11 PM

MANILA – Kapamilya stars gathered Sunday to spread early holiday cheer at the Star Magical Christmas event, which returns for a second year. 

Included in this batch of attendees at the Manila Marriott Hotel are the trio of AC Bonifacio and Angela Ken and Hadia Santos as "Frozen" characters and Maymay Entrata.

Among the highlights are the girls of BINI who came dressed as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. 

Check out their looks below:

Hadia Santos, AC Bonifacio and Angela Ken

Maymay Entrata

Gillian Vicencio

JC Alcantara

Zach Castañeda

Brent Manalo

Aya Fernandez

Dimples Romana

Ketchup Eusebio

John 'Sweet' Lapus

Kira Balinger

Jameson Blake

Karen Bordador and Isabel Laohoo

Paolo Alcantara and Rob Blackburn

Kio Priest and Poppert Bernadas

BINI

BGYO

Anji Salvacion

Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya

Jeremiah Lisbo

