IN PHOTOS: White carpet looks at Star Magical Christmas 2023 (Part 2)

MANILA – Kapamilya stars gathered Sunday to spread early holiday cheer at the Star Magical Christmas event, which returns for a second year.

Included in this batch of attendees at the Manila Marriott Hotel are the trio of AC Bonifacio and Angela Ken and Hadia Santos as "Frozen" characters and Maymay Entrata.

Among the highlights are the girls of BINI who came dressed as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Check out their looks below: