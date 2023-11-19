DONBELLE 😍



Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano radiate charm in their coordinated white carpet looks at #StarMagicalChristmas2023 #ShareTheMagic (📷: @KrishnanGaniel)



Watch the magical night here: https://t.co/mCMaYYqDEvpic.twitter.com/kz1oZlU4F4 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 19, 2023

MANILA -- Kapamilya love team partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano expressed their happiness over the success of their hit series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Their first TV series together is consistently No. 1 on Netflix and always trends on social media.

Pangilinan and Mariano were among the Kapamilya artists who attended the second Star Magical Christmas 2023 on Sunday.

"It's been an amazing journey and ang dami pang lalakbayin ng journeys natin. Ilang weeks pa lang ba tayo ang dami nang nakita, ang dami nang nangyari. I can't wait na abangan nila ang iba pang episodes. Thank you so much," Mariano said.

“Can’t Buy Me Love” is available on Netflix, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

At the Star Magical Christmas event, Mariano dressed up as Barbie, while Pangilinan attended as Ken.

"Siyempe kailangan i-compliment si Barbie, so as Ken ako ngayon," Pangilinan said.

The love team partners' fans also expressed their support to their idols as DONBELLE SLEIGHS TONIGHT and #DonnyPangilinan trended on Twitter.