'Disney Princess the Concert' takes the stage in Manila

"Disney Princess the Concert" is a testament to the entertainment conglomerate’s timeless hits transcending generations.

Fans of varying ages could not resist singing along with the Broadway and television stars who serenaded them with music from every Disney heroine.

Stars performed a medley of classic songs synonymous with the franchise, from the original princesses that started it all—Snow White, Aurora, and Cinderella—to titles from the live-action remakes.

Some hits from classic movies that fans enjoyed were “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, and “Reflection” from Mulan, as well as pieces from the next-gen Disney princesses like “When Will My Life Begin” from Rapunzel.

After a two-night performance in Manila, the unforgettable and enchanting show will make stops in Cebu and Davao.