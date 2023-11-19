Desiree del Valle, Andrei Felix lead Star Magic loyalty awardees

MANILA — Seven artists were recognized on Sunday for their loyalty to Star Magic, as the ABS-CBN agency held its second Star Magical Christmas event at Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

The seven awardees were Desiree del Valle (25 years), Andrei Felix (25 years), Carla Guevarra-Laforteza (24 years), Igi Boy Flores (22), Jane Oineza (22 years) and John Lapuz (22 years) and Ketchup Eusebio (21 years).

Del Valle, who turned emotional while watching the video tribute for her, expressed her gratitude to Star Magic and ABS-CBN.

"Twenty five years, who would have thought that I will still be here doing what I love and what I am truly passionate about. One of the most important thing I remembered from the workshop was -- showbiz is survival of the fittest. I am very happy to still be here and hopefully for as long as I can. And I am still continuously learning and growing as a proud homegrown talent of ABS-CBN. Thank you very much for this loyalty award, thank you very much Star Magic, thank you very much ABS-CBN, thank you very much Kapamilya," she said.

Del Valle was a regular of "Gimmick" which was directed by Lauren Dyogi. She also became part of the hit series "Tabing Ilog."

Veteran host Andrei Felix wasn't able to received his award personally because he was working abroad but in a video message, Felix thanked Star Magic for honoring him.

For his part, Eusebio said: "Lord, salamat sa pagbibigay ng lakas at maayos na health para i-endure ko lahat ng taping, 'yung hours na ginagawa natin at sa passion to do it all over again. Pamilya ko muna maraming salamat sa pamilya ko."

He also gave his advice to fellow Star Magic artists.

"Do whatever works, kung ano ang magwo-work sa inyo. One thing for sure, gusto ng prod makatrabaho ang magaling makasama kaysa sa magaling na artista. I am just having a blast. This is one of the best nights of my life I think and maraming salamat for all of you guys with the company of friends," he said.

Director and comedian Lapus also made an appeal to the brightest stars of Star Magic artists.

"Nag-gold po talaga ako tonight kasi I just turned 50 last July. This is to remind myself to be proud that almost half of my life I am a proud Star Magic artist. Why? Because my dear brothers and sisters in Star Magic, please remember loyalty is always returned. Sa sobrang loyal ko sa Star Magic kusa na nila akong ibinibenta na parang isda sa palengke sa lahat ng producers, directors, boss na kilala nila because, after all sa totoo lang alam ng Star Magic kung sino ang nangangailangan sa atin ng trabaho at hindi natin kailangang magsabi," Lapus, who became emotional during his speech.



"To the superstars of Star Magic, you know who you are, it is with your very presence that Star Magic is still here surviving and hopefully here to stay. Kaya naman gusto ko sanang umapela sa superstars ng Star Magic to

recommend, request, suggest your kapatids in Star Magic, especially the new ones to your producers, to your directors, to your bosses. Makikinig sila sa inyo, superstar kayo. Promise hindi naman kayo mapapahiya. Kapag more than half of the Star Magic artists may trabaho, quota na po tayo. ... So with the help of our Star Magic superstars maa-achieve natin ito," he said.



Oineza also expressed her gratitude to all those who are behind her journey as a Star Magic artist.

"I want to say how grateful I am because of this recognition. I started working since I was four years old and I've been with Star Magic for 22 years and I wouldn't be where I am right now if not for them. I won't be here accepting the recognition without the people who believed, trusted and gave me lots of opportunities where I can show my strength and push me to be the best version of myself. Lagi ko lang sinasabi sa sarili ko at sinasabi sa akin ni Tita Kriz na walang maliit na role. Every role I get is a chance for me to showcase what I can do an offer. Kaya maraming-maraming salamat po sa lahat nang nagbigay ng tiwala at sa lahat po ng sumugal sa akin, maraming salamat po," she said.

"It wasn't an overnight success, 'di po siya madali, the journey was long and challenging with lots of trials and errors, literal na sweat and tears and I still have a long way to go and I am still a work in progress. But I acknowledged the hard work that I have put in and this recognition is a symbol of that. Kaya salamat po sa lahat ng mga taong nakasama ko sa paglalakbay ko na ito mula sa directors, staff mga crew, maraming salamat po," adds Oineza, who also thanked her boyfriend RK Bagatsing.

Former "Goin' Bulilit" star Igi Boy Flores said he wouldn't be at the event accepting the award without the help of Star Magic.

"Lahat ng ito ay nagsimula sa isang batang nangarap na makapagpasaya ng tao. 'Yun lang naman ang gusto ko bata pa lang ako, pero hindi magiging possible yon kung wala ang Star Magic. So unang-una gusto ko magpasalamat sa Star Magic na ibinigay niyo sa akin," Flores said.

Theater and television actress Laforteza, who is now 24 years in showbiz and 30 years in the theater industry, also shared her advice for young Star Magic artists.

"There's no small roles only small actors. So guys kahit anong role na ibigay sa inyo ay namnamin niyo 'yan, make the most of it because that makes you the artist that you are. ... Tama si Ate Sweet ipasa natin 'yan sa bagong henerasyon, let's help each other, let's help Star Magic. Star Magic is the best management ever," Laforteza said.

Founded in 1992, Star Magic celebrated its 30th with year-long activities including local and overseas concerts, and most recently, the launched of Star Magic Catalogue, which will feature the latest portfolio of its artists.