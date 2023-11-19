Andrea Brillantes shares secret of success of 'Senior High'

MANILA -- Andrea Brillantes shared the secret of the success of the Kapamilya series "Senior High."

"I think because it tackles a lot about sensitive, relatable and real topics na 'yung iba po ay pinagdadaanan ngayon and siguro natutuwa sila na lahat kami ay bida rito. Mayroon kaming time to shine," Brillantes said.

"Lahat po kasi ng mga kasama ko ay magagaling din po sila talagang umarte siguro dahil dun din po," she added.

Just recently, the “Senior High” has surpassed one billion views on TikTok as more revelations unfold in the mystery-thriller’s new chapter.

“Senior High” airs weeknights at 9:30 PM on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Brillantes and "Senior High" co-stars Juan Karlos Labajo and Kyle Echarri were among the stars who attended this year's Star Magical Christmas.

The actress attended the event wearing a parol-inspired dress.

'Senior High' star Andrea Brillantes is a light of charm in a sea of elegance with her parol-inspired dress at the #StarMagicalChristmas2023. #ShareTheMagic



Watch the magical night here: https://t.co/mCMaYYqDEv pic.twitter.com/PuiMschi6D — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) November 19, 2023

Labajo attended the event as Santa Claus, while Echarri wore a reindeer costume.