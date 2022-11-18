Actress Lovi Poe. Instagram: @lovipoe

MANILA — Over a year since she formally became a Kapamilya, Lovi Poe has made many of her dreams come true, the actress said Friday.

Poe, 33, reflected on her first year as an ABS-CBN artist when asked during a press conference for the primetime run of “Flower of Evil.”

“Life’s been great. My soul has been searching for growth, and that’s what I’ve been going through. I’ve been growing since the day I became a Kapamilya,” she said.

Poe specifically mentioned “Flower of Evil,” where she juggles action and drama; and the iWantTFC series “Sleep with Me,” where she was paired with actress Janine Gutierrez.

She has also been a semi-regular performer on the long-running concert variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“I’ve been stepping out of my comfort zone, and I’ve been having a lot of dreams come true. It’s been great,” Poe said.

Poe said she relishes learning from the new set of people she now gets to work with. Pertaining to the team behind “Flower of Evil,” she recalled being “in awe” of the level of dedication and the quality of work put in for the series.

“Ang dami kong natutunan dito. Sa lahat ng mga nakatrabaho ko, from our directors, our production, our cameramen, sound, everyone Kung anuman ‘yung natutunan ko sa kanila, mauuwi ko siya at madadala ko siya sa next na trabaho na gagawin ko.

“When you start doing another project, it’s not just a project na bubuoin mo. It’s always a learning experience for me. It’s always like going to class. Lahat ng nakatrabaho ko dito, ‘yung level of body of work na nagawa nila, I’m always in awe. Sarap ng feeling,” she said.

Asked whether another ABS-CBN project is in the offing, Poe beamed with an affirmative answer, but opted to keep mum on details.

“Yes, but you will find out another time. Soon!” she teased.