DonBelle empire expands to Hollywood with 'An Inconvenient Love' tour

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano have traveled the US for a series of live concerts and live streams, hanging out with some of the most die hard loyal fans in the industry, known as Bubblies.

Called DonBelle, the popular love team has taken the world by storm since their smash hit series 'He's Into Her', something they never imagined when the series launched in 2021.

"I never expected any of this to happen and now I’m so grateful that we are able to not just meet our fans in the Philippines, but to be here [in the US], to be given this opportunity, to be with you guys and to be able to promote our movie internationally, it's truly big," Mariano said.

"Going into 'He's Into Her,' we were all just very hopeful that people will love the show and enjoy the show. We didn’t really have that much expectation because during that time we were also going through a lot with the pandemic, with ABS-CBN. We didn’t even know If there was going to be a show," Pangilinan noted.

"So the fact it was able to be released online and the reception was good and people were relating and moved by the story, that was like all plus, plus, plus, and this is like mega plus, plus, plus. I never expected, especially now it was so hard to travel last year, that we'd be able to have a media tour for our movie abroad and I think this isn’t the last, after this we go to two other countries or more."

After performing at ASAP Natin 'To Las Vegas earlier this month, the pair hit the road for media tours, promoting their upcoming movie 'An Inconvenient Love.'

The romantic comedy follows a pair of convenience store workers who agree to a relationship. The Petersen Vargas-film opens in the Philippines on November 23rd, while it will hit 15 North America theaters beginning November 25th.

The group huddled with Filipino press before doing a series of interviews, including playing some games on One Down Media with Filipino Canadian 'Ginny and Georgia' actress Chelsea Clark. They even got a surprise from their 'He's Into Her' co-star Rajo Serrano.

The pair also paid a visit to Manny the Movie Guy and NBC Palm Springs before hitting the road again, ready to meet more fans, showing that like the fictional convenience store, the passion and excitement for 'An Inconvenient Love' is 24 ever.

The film is not only the first Star Cinema theatrical release since the pandemic, but this is also the first romantic comedy that Star Cinema has released in recent years.