'Disenchanted' explores what comes after happily ever after

Disney+ "Disenchanted"

What happens after the prince marries the princess? The sequel to the delightful 2007 movie 'Enchanted' aims to answer that question.

Amy Adams returns as Giselle, the princess from a fairy-tale land called Andalasia who found her true love in the most unexpected place: New York City.

Disney+ "Disenchanted"

"For me the idea of happily ever after as a destination never kind of rang quite true. So I always was interested in what that looks like, and I think it's different for everybody, and it's fun to get to see what that means for Gisele and for her family, and the way that you find happily ever after through acceptance and through love, and by accepting that things aren't always perfect," Adams said.

Disney+ "Disenchanted"

Patrick Dempsey, who plays Robert, reunites with Adams and this time, he got the chance to do something different.

He talked about how playing a Disney hero felt. "It felt great. It was so much fun," the actor said. "It was fun with the costume and with the boots and the sword, it was great fun. This is a slightly different movie than most Disney films because it's a satire in some ways. It takes the piss, I may say that out, or it makes fun of itself, which is great, and it happens in this film as well."

Disney+ "Disenchanted"

Meanwhile, the young leads of the cast shared what being in a Disney movie means to them.

Gabriella Baldacchino, who plays Morgan, said "it's kind of all just hitting me right now that I'm actually getting to play a Disney princess in this movie. I think seeing all the little girls dressed up in costumes is kind of bringing me back to my 6-year-old self who kind of always dreamed of being a princess."

Disney+ "Disenchanted"

Kolton Stewart stars as Tyson. "To be a prince in a Disney movie and also the sequel to a movie that I loved, so amazing. It was the most joyous opportunity that I've ever had in my life and I'm really excited for everyone to see it," he said.

Disney+ "Disenchanted"

'Disenchanted' also stars James Marsden and Idina Menzel, and features the music of legendary composer Alan Menken.