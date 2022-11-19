Ace Banzuelo drops another heartbreak song 'Kulang'

Ace Banzuelo explores grief and romantic disintegration on his new song 'Kulang.' Handout

MANILA – Filipino singer-songwriter Ace Banzuelo has continued to build on his 2022 successes as he released yet another painful music titled “Kulang.”

The “Muli” singer dropped on Friday his newest single “Kulang” on various digital platforms – a song which was described as “an unabashedly vulnerable track with trap, R&B, and bedroom pop influences.”

Banzuelo, who also released “Himala” several months ago, explained that “Kulang” examines a stage of grief where you find out that you have been wronged but still try to make things work.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"The story is inspired by a time in my life when I was questioning myself about where I went wrong, and where I lacked. Whatever I’d do, it was just the same thing all over again. You’re aware that you’re in this drama, and you keep coming back to it, but you just want it to stop,” he said.

True to his brand of music, Banzuelo’s latest offering remains in theme of his initial songs that depict heartbreak, grief, and relationship fallout in their most vulnerable state.

"I’m here to talk about things most people are afraid to let out," the young hitmaker added. "I’m not often sad, it’s just the mood of my music right now, and I think the beat and production style speak for themselves."

The singer also incorporated a rap verse in the middle of the song as a representation of his hip-hop head.

“I’ve always wanted to experiment with performing songs in a certain way. I'm not a rapper yet, but this is a much-welcomed reprieve from the usual,” he said.



RELATED VIDEO