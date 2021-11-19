MANILA -- Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray has released the music video for "Love Language," her first self-written song.

Uploaded on Gray's YouTube page, the video complemented the song's lo-fi RnB feel.

The track is said to explore "the depths of a lover's yearning, revolving around the need to receive love in the form of words and affection."

"The song's theme doesn't implicate a lack of love, rather the misunderstanding of it, nodding to a yearning that no one is a stranger to," read the song's description.

Watch more on iWantTFC

For "Love Language," Gray collaborated with Sydney-based producer Billy Cabusas, also known as Cabu.

She previously revealed that the song was written when she was in Australia in May 2021.

Gray, the Philippines' fourth Miss Universe titleholder, is hoping to make her mark on the music scene as a recording artist.

Before "Love Language," she released her own version of "Raise Your Flag," a song inspired by a statement she made during the Miss Universe 2018 pageant.

Related video: