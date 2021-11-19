MANILA -- Actress Charlie Dizon admitted that it is possible for her to feel attracted to actor Joshua Garcia, her leading man in the new Kapamilya series "Viral Scandal."

In Star Magic's "Inside News" on Thursday, Dizon also shared her experience working with the popular Kapamilya actor.

Dizon has only good words for Garcia whom she described as a good actor.

"First time ko nakatrabaho si Josh. Hindi ko rin kasi alam kung ano ang ie-expect sa kanya bukod sa alam kong magaling siyang aktor. Pero noong nakasama ko siya, totoo nga ang tsismis na magaling po siyang artista," Dizon said.

"Masasabi ko talaga kay Josh ay madali po siyang katrabaho kasi nagbibigay siya talaga sa eksena at tinutulungan niya ako. Lalo na kapag mabibigat ang eksena parang pinapakita niya na nagko-comfort siya," she added.

Asked if it's possible for her to feel attracted to Garcia, Dizon replied: "Uy mabait si Joshua. At saka very matulungin po siya sa eksena. Kumbaga nakakatulong po talaga siya sa trabaho. Ako, 'yun ang importante basta mabait sa akin. Basta gentleman and 'yung nakakatulong talaga. Wala akong masabi naman po na masama. So, oo."

The "Viral Scandal" which debuted last November 15, follows the story of Rica Sicat (Dizon), who becomes a victim of a sex scandal.

Produced by RCD Narratives and directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, the series also stars Dimples Romana, Jake Cuenca and Miko Raval.

Other cast members include Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Jameson Blake, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Arielle Roces, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

“Viral Scandal” is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, JeepneyTV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5.

