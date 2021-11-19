Adele's fourth studio album "30" album cover.



British singer-songwriter Adele is melting people's hearts anew with "30," her new album about moving forward that is now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Many reviews from various entertainment sites including Rolling Stones, Variety, and Vulture consider Adele's fourth studio album as her “best album”.

The hashtag #Adele30 has been the top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines up until 8 a.m. on Friday.

At 8:00 a.m, #Adele is still the top trending topic in the Philippines after the release of the English singer-songwriter’s fourth studio album ‘30’ on all streaming platforms. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/v6LxPd0uEx — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) November 19, 2021

Adele came back strong with the album's first single “Easy on Me” which has set records on Amazon and Spotify.

She earlier revealed that she recorded her upcoming album to explain her divorce to her young son. This is evident on the kick-off track “Strangers by Nature” which discusses how she is now ready to move forward after all the hardships that she has faced.

Listeners' hearts were melted when snippets of Adele’s conversation with her son Angelo in the track “My Little Love” talking about her divorce were included.

Adele took it slow on her songs “Cry Your Heart” and “Oh My God” with her familiar heartbreaking yet boppy pop tunes. It was also nostalgic to hear the rhythm of her hit “Rolling in the Deep” in “Can I Get It” but with a variety of twists on the play with the melody.

With just the lines “why am I seeking approval from people I don’t even know,” the sought-after track “I Drink Wine” caught the attention of listeners with its message of not conforming to the standards of society and choosing yourself.

She had a little play on her sound in the collaborative interlude track “All Night Parking” with Erroll Garner before reaching the last two 6-minute tracks.

“To Be Loved” could be the fan-favorite track with Adele showcasing her vocals and on-point songwriting skills stressing that she tried everything and now she has moved on from all the pain.

She ended strong with the slow yet rejoiceful “Love Is A Game” telling her listeners how she is now recovering and loving herself more.

Adele is known for her hit songs “Chasing Pavements,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and “Hello” among others.

She has 15 Grammy Awards and 9 Brit Awards under her belt and was named as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2012 and 2016.

— with a report from Reuters

