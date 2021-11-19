New artist Meg Zurbito releases single 'Panandalian'

MANILA -- New recording artist Meg Zurbito hopes to give hope and inspiration through her music.

The 23-year-old singer has released her new single "Panandalian," which is now available on various music streaming platforms. The lyric video of the song on letting go and moving on, is also available on the official YouTube page of Ivory Music & Video, Inc.

Zurbito said her song "Panandalian" is about things, like relationships, which you thought would last.

"'Yung sa isang relasyon it made you feel infinite pero hanggang doon lang pala 'yon. Hindi pala totoo na kayo hanggang dulo," she started.

"Gusto ko po ipa-realize sa kanila na nalagpasan nila 'yung phase na 'yon sa buhay nila 'yung tipong akala nila 'yon na pero hindi pala. Para medyo matauhan sila na may mga bagay talaga na kahit anong pilit natin ay hindi talaga mangyayari. Panandalian lang talaga," Zurbito added.

According to Zurbito, "Panandalian" is a song that is personal and close to her heart.

"The more personal na ang kanta, the more na universal siya. 'Yun ang dating sa ibang tao. Kasi nagugulat ako na 'yung experience ko ay biglang nare-relate ng ibang tao sa (kanilang personal experience). ... 'Yon 'yung magic ng music," she said.

She said with all the challenges in the world today, music is a sure way to feel better.

"Yun po talaga ang pinagdadaanan natin ngayon. Para ipakita po sa tao na okay lang malungkot, valid po ang nararamdaman natin ngayon. Kung malungkot tayo ilabas lang natin. Kapag malungkot tayo nakakagawa tayo ng kanta. ... 'Yung negative ginawa mong positive," she added.

A graduate of BS Entrepreneurship, Zurbito comes from a musically inclined family. Her passion for music started when her father taught her to play guitar when she was five years old.



For Zurbito, singing is the best way for her to express her feelings.

"Kapag may kalungkutan ako sa buhay, nalalabas ko sa friends, family pero hindi talaga nila naiintindihan. Feeling ko makakaintindi lang sa akin ang gitara at lyrics na isinusulat ko," Zurbito said.

As a singer-songwriter, Zurbito is hoping to have a hit that will be remembered by the next generations.

She also hopes to do a collaboration with her favorite band Silent Sanctuary.

Prior to "Panandalin," Zurbito released her rendition of Silent Sanctuary's "Pasensiya Ka Na" last February, which had over a million streams on Spotify.