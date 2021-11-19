

Host Robi Domingo let his fans see his “good boy” side as he uploaded a throwback photo of him as an altar server before.

On Instagram, Domingo said he used to attend Mass every day back in high school.

“Team good boy. When I was in high school, I used to attend daily Masses before the beginning of classes. Eventually, I became a sacristan,” he said in the caption.

Last March, Domingo marked his 13 years in show business by posting his 2008 "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus" photo as he looked back at the support he has received since joining the reality show.

After exiting the famous yellow house, he tried his hands in acting as he appeared in ABS-CBN's "My Girl," "My Binondo Girl," and "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan.

Domingo also appeared in Star Cinema films like “Paano Na Kaya,” “Cinco” and “Won’t Last A Day Without You.”

In 2008, Domingo became a VJ of MYX and was also a member of "ASAP" boy group Gigger Boys.

In 2011, Domingo was tapped to co-host "Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited" in 2011, and has since took on more hosting jobs.

Aside from the different editions of "Pinoy Big Brother," Domingo also hosted "The Voice Philippines," "I Dare You," "The Biggest Loser: Doubles" and "Dance Kids."

