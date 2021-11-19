The list of Filipino artists being featured on digital billboards at Times Square in New York City continues to grow.

KZ Tandingan has joined the likes of Nadine Lustre, James Reid, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Boy Abunda to be featured on an electronic billboard in one of the most famous spots in the world.

Tandingan took to Instagram to share that she has been featured as part of Spotify’s EQUAL Music Program.

She just recently released her first international single “11:59” through Tarsier Records.

“UNREAL. Everyone poured their hearts out for this because @kztandingan deserves it! we’re so proud and happy to say that we made it to New York! This is one for the books! thank you @spotify,” the record label said on Instagram.

Tandingan said she did not expect to see her face along Times Square.

“My heart is full. I don’t know what I did to deserve these people, achievements and moments but I am grateful, Lord. When I find myself doubting the path and questioning my abilities, I will look at these photos to remember that Your plans are always greater than mine,” Tandingan quipped.

She also asked her supporters in New York to take a selfie of her digital billboard as she could not make it to the city personally.

“Hey, if you’re in NYC and chanced upon this digital billboard in Times Square, would you mind taking a selfie with it in the background? haha I’d love to be there to see this IRL but can’t so please make my dreamz come true! TAG ME PLEASE? thank you,” she added.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Lugo Gonzales, “11:59” was years in the making and is the culmination of everything Tandingan and her team have worked on in the past two years.

Actress-singer Nadine Lustre and Ylona Garcia also made it to NYC as part of the EQUAL Music Program in April and October, respectively.

Actress Yam Concepcion and King of Talk Boy Abunda also had billboards at Times Square, endorsing a fashion brand.

Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were also featured in the famous location alongside SB19 in an ad campaign of a soda brand.