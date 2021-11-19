

MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado took to social media to greet her husband, British businessman Ben Wintle, a happy birthday as he turned 40.

"Benjamin, what a great captain you make! In your strong, capable and loving hands we trust that we will get to our destination. Even when the flight gets bumpy, you will do all that you can to ensure our safe and successful voyage. That is the kind of man that you are. You always think of others — be it your family, friends, Booky team or even strangers," Calzado wrote on Instagram.

Wintle is the co-founder of Booky, a restaurant finder app.

"It is admirable to see the hard work you put into Booky, your passion and grit inspire so many. I see that what drives you is knowing that you’re not just doing it for yourself but for the entire team. You lead with so much heart and that’s what makes you even more beautiful."

Calzado concluded her post by sharing her birthday wish for her "co-captain."

"As you turn 40 today, may God grant all the desires of your heart and may all that you manifest and work hard for soon come to fruition. You deserve it. I am so grateful and honored to be by your co-captain. I love you. Keep soaring, @benmwintle This is only the beginning," Calzado said.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.

Currently, Calzado is gearing up for ABS-CBN's much-awaited “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.” She will portray "the first Darna" who will pass on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda, portrayed by Jane de Leon.