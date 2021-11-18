MANILA—Senatorial aspirant Herbert Bautista gave his reaction when asked about the engagement of Kris Aquino, with whom he had been romantically linked.

“Engaged na si Kris Aquino. Ano ang reaction mo?” asked “SRO host” Alvin Elchico during the program’s “Sino SENyo?” segment.

“Um, well,” the former Quezon City mayor first paused, laughed awkwardly before answering “Happy naman.”

“Ayun naman pala, OK naman. Nagba-blush ka ka’gad eh,” Elchico teased Bautista before firing the next question.

Bautista was with 4 other senatorial hopefuls Lutgardo Barbo, Chel Diokno, Samira Gutoc and Minguita Padilla to answer issues pertaining to their candidacy for next year’s presidential elections.

Aquino on social media recently announced her engagement to former Interior and Local Government Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

