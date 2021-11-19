Janella Salvador is the new Valentina. ABS-CBN

Netizens trooped to social media to congratulate actress Janella Salvador afetr she was finally introduced on Friday as Valentina, the serpent queen and villain of Pinoy iconic superhero Darna, to be played by Jane de Leon.

Fans of Salvador were as happy that the actress bagged the coveted role in the much-awaited “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” of ABS-CBN.

Many netizens felt Salvador suits the character after her impressive stint on “The Killer Bride” in 2019.

“Magaling si Janella sa 'The Killer Bride' so I'm sure she can give justice to the Valentina role,” a fan said.

Magaling si Janella sa The Killer Bride so I'm sure she can give justice to the Valentina role. @superjanella https://t.co/Qs6qQU87Lb — Christian ™ 🎀 (@iCristiano_1104) November 19, 2021

watch killer bride nang malaman nyo gaano ka deserve ni jea to



JANELLA IS VALENTINA — big win before nov ends!!😵💫 (@warahelszx) November 19, 2021

Others noted that the actress is also fiery and strong -- qualities that suit the main nemesis of Darna. Some fans even joked that they will support Valentina over Darna.

“Janella hits diff! Very strong ang dating! Rooting for Valentina,” a fan tweeted.

Janella Salvador is fiery 💥



The most beautiful valentina ever.. Parang mas kakampi ako kay valentina now kesa kay Darna. Charot! @superjanella



Ang blooming nya para sa role na "Valentina". #TheValentinaReveal pic.twitter.com/0Y8yBTWUry — Princess Amanda 2.0 CMA, FMVA 𝓚𝓪𝓹𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓵𝔂𝓪❤ (@health55_ryan) November 19, 2021

Janella hits diff! Very strong ang dating! Rooting for Valentina!💗 https://t.co/bEYBechITT — ☽🎀 (@MadammmeFloo) November 19, 2021

Janella is a great actress so I'm sure she'll definitely nail the Valentina thing. — Unconventional Chic (@_MarianYoung_) November 19, 2021

Oh so Valentina will be portrayed by Janella Salvador😮 shems.... This gonna be soooooo goooooodddddd😭 — ZARA____ (@quinto_zara) November 19, 2021

Some fans also took a swipe at some Salvador’s doubters, who thought her career was over after giving birth to baby Jude.

“Ang laking sampal ng project na 'to sa mga taong nag-doubt kay Janella bilang actress, mga nagsabing lulubog na siya sa showbiz, at mga tumalikod sa kanya after niya magkaroon ng baby,” a netizen quipped.

Meanwhile, fans are also excited to see the return of JoshNella tandem on television as Joshua Garcia will also be in the forthcoming series.

Garcia even congratulated Salvador on Twitter: “Congrats Valentina @superjanella #TheValentinaReveal.”

Sssssssalamat 🐍 My heart is full. #TheValentinaReveal — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) November 19, 2021

The #TheValentinaReveal, which streamed live on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel and Facebook page, introduced Salvador as lawyer and vlogger Regina/Valentina, who is cursed with venomous snakes for her hair and will become the archenemy of Darna.

"Good afternoon, mga Kapamilya. Ako po si Janella Salvador and I am Valentina," Salvador introduced herself.

"First of all, I am very, very honored to be chosen among the many actresses who auditioned for this role. I am sure they are equally as amazing and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Chito Roño and ABS-CBN for giving me the opportunity to portray this iconic role. I promise to live up to everyone's expectations but also make it my own," she added.

Salvador's inclusion in the highly anticipated adaptation of ABS-CBN signals her biggest comeback on television after a year-long hiatus.

She was last seen in the hit series “The Killer Bride,” which paved the way for her to be hailed as Princess of Philippines Television in the 2020 Box Office Entertainment Awards.

The 23-year-old actress took a break from showbiz to give birth to her firstborn Jude, her son with boyfriend Markus Paterson. She gave birth in October last year in the United Kingdom. The couple returned to the Philippines with their son only in February this year.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” is the latest development in ABS-CBN’s long anticipated version of Darna, an enduring pop culture icon who has been played by some 15 actresses since her big-screen debut in 1951.