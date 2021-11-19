Back for amour: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 trailer drops

Emily is back for amour!

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily Cooper is getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Producer and star Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.

Emily in Paris Season 2 premieres on Netflix December 22.