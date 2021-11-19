1 on 1: AC Bonifacio on becoming a P-pop soloist

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Being “passed-out tired” from a packed world tour where she performs her own music — that’s the dream for emerging pop star AC Bonifacio.

Bonifacio, who made her showbiz breakthrough at age 13 when she won “Dance Kids,” is now being groomed as a P-pop soloist, amid a surge of debuting groups.

She recently released an upbeat track about self-empowerment and moving on, “Fool No Mo,” which also marks her launch as Star Magic’s latest bet for P-pop stardom.

“That’s the goal. That’s the goal – to bring P-pop to the world. We’re taking over. P-pop is definitely taking over, not just soloists but the groups. The groups are taking over, it’s insane!” Bonifacio told ABS-CBN News.

“To be named as a P-pop soloist is so cool. It is so cool. Naninibago ako whenever I hear it. I will work hard to keep having that title, and to push to make P-pop more international,” she said.

Bonifacio is no stranger to P-pop; that is, being a total stage performer. She sang and danced as part of the trio A.S.K. in late 2018 and the year that followed, alongside Sheena Belarmino and Krystal Brimner.

They were set to be launched as an official group, but the pandemic and the resulting new-normal protocols derailed that plan, Bonifacio recalled. That they were all minors — until Bonifacio turned 18 in December 2020 — cast further uncertainty as to when the plan could, if at all, push through.

“If ever, if anything happens and they want us to perform again together, I’d be down. A lot of people enjoyed it, we went viral. We loved working with each other. Hindi siya sapawan. We encourage and we inspire one another to work together, so we have a good performance,” Bonifacio said.

Bonifacio, who was able to resume her music career ahead, has since gained a footing as a reliable dance performer notably on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” earning her the moniker, “New Gen Dance Princess.”

As she transitions as P-pop soloist, Bonifacio, like her peers, has been undergoing rigorous training. She mentioned BGYO and BINI, the breakout P-pop acts of Star Magic, as well as SB19, which ushered in the current wave of P-pop, as groups whose preparation and hard work are seen in their spotless performances.

“It just shows how much we want it, and how hard we’re going to work for it. Obviously, we see BGYO, BINI, SB19, how hard they train. I see that first-hand, I see that in person, which is insane, which inspires me to work harder also,” she said

Mentioning her contemporaries and fellow solo artists Maymay Entrata and Darren Espanto, Bonifacio went on, “We have all been doing this dance training just to make sure we’re still evolving also.”

“We never stop learning. You should never be content and satisfied with where you’re at right now. We all go through some sort of training right now, just to push for more. It just shows how hardworking we are and how much we want P-pop to be recognized around the world,” Bonifacio added.

In her case, Bonifacio has been taking up lessons in singing, acting, and hosting, on top of her regular dance classes.

“I want to try and excel and everything that my body can take. I’ve been dancing since I was 3, but I feel like there’s still so much I can learn, so, so, so much… It’s a goal that’s hard, but if you’re determined and committed, you’ll get there somehow, someday,” she said.

Having recently turned 18 has also opened a world of possibilities for Bonifacio, she pointed out. Whereas as a young dancer, her performances would be mostly “jolly and cheery” to be age-appropriate, now she can release songs about love, like “Fool No Mo,” and update her image to go with each “era” of her music catalog.

AC Bonifacio, who recently released the upbeat tune about moving on ‘Fool No Mo,’ is being groomed as a P-pop soloist. ABS-CBN Star Music

“Obviously, with dance, they’re more open to me being more feminine, moving more like a girl. I do more floorworks nowadays compared to before. My outfits have also become more mature in some way, but not too much. Just to show my age talaga,” she explained.

This early on, as Bonifacio gears up for more original music, ABS-CBN is already betting big on her chances of going international, with Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi recently expressing confidence in her talent and star power.

Bonifacio, after all, has had numerous international exposure over the past years, notably on “Ellen” with a live performance as one-half of Lucky Aces, and more recently, as a guest character in “Riverdale.”

“I’m so overwhelmed with everything that’s happening in my life right now,” she said.

Referring to Dyogi, she added, “To have him bet on me like that, it puts a lot of pressure on me, but I will work so, so hard to make sure that he’s betting on the right person.”

Asked what her ultimate goal is as a P-pop performer, Bonifacio had a ready answer: “I want to tour around the world. I want to be so sleepless, I want to be so tired touring around the world. I want to be like passed-out tired because I’m performing. That’s my goal.”