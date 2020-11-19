'Silver lining in dark times': Andi Eigenmann gives update about pregnancy

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann is finally reunited with her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, after months of being apart due to travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Instagram on Thursday, Eigenmann shared a photo of Alipayo while having fun with their daughter Lilo by the pool.

“Our #HappyIslandFam is finally complete here in the city,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Eigenmann teased that she made a vlog about their reunion, but she has yet to upload it.

In another post, Eigenmann shared an update about her pregnancy as she showed off her bigger baby bump.

With just a few more weeks left before she welcomes her third child, Eigenmann said she could not help but reminisce about the time when she still had Lilo in her belly.

“[It] reminds me of how different of a time that was. Makes it seem like the summer of 2019 was so long ago. I remember being so excited to take a new photo of my growing belly every week, sharing updates on here and happily reading your comments and stories that reassure me that I am not alone,” she said.

Right now, Eigenmann said she just wants to take as many bump pictures before it’s too late, noting that “I’d really like to look back on this time with our youngest to come.”

Eigenmann said she would show the photos to her soon-to-be-born baby for her/him to know “that s/he was our main source of hope and strength that allowed us to find the silver lining no matter how dark these times have been.”

Related video: