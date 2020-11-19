Ruffa Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati, Yeng Constantino take part in relief operations in Marikina

MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez is just one of the many celebrities taking action to help those who have been affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

On her Instagram page, Gutierrez shared several photos from her visit to Barangay Tumana in Marikina City, where she distributed relief packs.

With her in the pictures were her daughter Lorin, sister-in-law Sarah Lahbati, Yeng Constantino, Hayden Kho and Jana Victoria, among others.

“Days after Typhoon Ulysses devastated and displaced the lives of millions of Filipinos, we need to come together and help our nation restore everything we’ve lost,” Gutierrez said.

“I pray that in the midst of sorrow, we all heal and do the best we can to help our communities so that they can rebuild their lives,” she added.

The actress likewise urged her followers to do what they can “to volunteer, donate and help in our own little way.”

She ended her post with an optimistic message that “together we will rise.”

Marikina City was soaked in massive flooding during the onslaught of Ulysses, leaving scenes reminiscent of unprecedented devastation brought by Tropical Storm Ondoy in 2009.

Related video: