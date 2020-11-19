'Quezon's Game' receives rave reviews from moviegoers in UAE

Tribu Ilonggo at their private screening of the film 'Quezon's Game.' Handout

MANILA – The critically acclaimed biopic about Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon received rave reviews from moviegoers as ABS-CBN and TFC brought the film to the UAE and in cinemas around the region.

Several overseas Filipinos who have seen “Quezon’s Game” in the UAE cannot help but be prouder of their roots. Some of them even watched the film in groups, making the movie more impactful for them.

“The Filipinos will really feel very proud of President Quezon,” said JJ Jarder right after watching the film. “Doon mo rin mafi-feel 'yong independence na tinatamasa natin ngayon. We really have to give importance to this because people from the past really worked hard for this.”

“I did not expect it will make me feel prouder being a Filipino as soon as I get out of this cinema. The film will make you feel proud to be a Filipino. Actually, it will make you happy being a Filipino. It is a big legacy of President Quezon that we should really be very proud of as Filipinos,” another moviegoer Lou Parroco said.



Meanwhile, Kim Mantua said the film taught him one important lesson: “Ang pagtulong ay para sa lahat. Wala 'yan kung anong estado sa buhay, wala 'yan sa posisyon, anumang lahi mo o relihiyon, ito ay para sa lahat.”

Aside from regular moviegoers, some prominent personalities were also “very fascinated” with the movie, among them being World Group founder Graham Cooke.

“This is a well-produced film, and the acting was superb,” Cooke said.

On the other hand, CEO of Evolution Media Production and Filipino-Emirati vlogger Fahed Alblooshi as well as member of the Jewish Council of the Emirates Jean Candiotte believe that the younger generation should watch the film.



“I think the new generation and the coming generation would learn more about history. Our ancestors and fathers always say that if you want to know the future, you always have to go back to the past. It is a great movie to watch, it is something that will teach us a lot, and it is something more than just a movie,” said Alblooshi.

“This story needs to be remembered and told to future and current generations. I strongly recommend that anyone and everyone see this film,” Candiotte added.

“Quezon’s Game” tells the story of how former President Quezon and some key personalities in the 1930s have rescued refugees from the ghettos of Germany and Austria.

Produced by Star Cinema in association with iWant and Kinetek, the movie stars Raymund Bagatsing, Rachel Alejandro, David Bianco, Billy Ray Gallion, James Paolelli, and Kate Alejandrino.



It is directed by Matthew Rosen, written by Janice Y. Perez and Dean Rosen.

Related video: