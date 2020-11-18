Meet Iain Armitage, the 12-year-old star of 'Young Sheldon'

Iain Armitage in 'Young Sheldon.' Handout

MANILA -- "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of the highly missed comedy "Big Bang Theory," has managed to capture audiences young and old alike. Now on its fourth season, it consistently delivers witty writing coupled with great cast chemistry.

Its lead star, 12-year-old Iain Armitage, continues to shine as the titular character Sheldon Cooper. Not only does he capture Sheldon’s well-known quirks (with some pointers from Jim Parsons during season 1), he has also made the role his own, turning the Sheldon Cooper we’ve known for years into this new, exciting and, most importantly, funny character.

It’s even more mind-blowing to realize that Armitage has played this role without even seeing the source material in full (and only some clips), since it wasn’t age appropriate for him to watch it.

Despite his age, Armitage has quite the range with projects in comedy, drama, and even voice acting. (He’s voicing a character in the upcoming Paw Patrol movie that will be out this year).

Like many of us, Armitage has been stuck in quarantine. But unlike most of us, he’s been very productive in New York City. Asked what he has been doing to stave away boredom, Armitage mentioned activities galore — from learning Russian, playing the piano, learning to draw illusion drawings, doing taekwondo, to even juggling.

Unlike Sheldon who finds it hard to deal with people and emotions, Armitage is a self-confessed social person and theater lover.

In a roundtable interview with reporters from Southeast Asia, Armitage had a megawatt smile at the ready and was quick to handle questions from the press.

ABS-CBN News: I’ve always wondered how you research for events or emotions when you haven’t gone through them yourself? For example, this season, Sheldon is going to college.

Armitage: Since I'm not really a method actor -- you know, a lot of people say like, oh I do method -- I need to do a lot of research before my role to make sure I'm prepared. I think that is a good style of acting but for me it's kind of just more like, once I read the script I already get kind of a feel about how the scene is gonna be like and stuff. I think it's actually kind of organic, since I don't know what to expect in college, neither should Sheldon, I guess... I had to research sometimes if it's like a thing that I don't know a lot about, I'll have to research a lot. But with the college thing with young Sheldon, I feel like Sheldon wouldn't know about college, neither do I. It's all good.

ABS-CBN News: How do you think young Sheldon would react, what would he do in this pandemic? Because we know what you did, but what about if Sheldon was in this situation?

Armitage: I think he would probably be the one that comes up with a vaccine. He’d probably be in some secret bunker in the middle of nowhere, like all the PPE equipment, like a full-on yellow hazmat suit, you know, working on some kind of cure. I think he would probably be taking baths in Purell.

"Young Sheldon" airs on Warner TV same day as the US with new episodes every Friday at 8:35 p.m.