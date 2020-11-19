LOOK: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo sending a truckload of relief goods to Cagayan

MANILA — Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo are planning to send a truckload of relief goods to those affected by typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan — and they are asking their fans for help.

The couple revealed their plan by posting a photo of the truck they rented out on Instagram this Wednesday.

They shared that they have already prepared 1,000 packs of relief goods for the victims. But since that’s not enough to fill the truck, they are now opening it to those who would want to help out.

“Calling for your help na punuin natin ng donation itong truck na ito,” Mercado wrote. "Bilang ang laki nito, there's room for more donations!”

They plan to send the truck on its way this Friday.

More details on how to send or drop-off donations can be found on Mercado’s post, seen below.

Since posting their call for help, Mercado said, as of 12 a.m. Thursday, that they have received P50,000.

